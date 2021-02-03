Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,083.0 days.

ELMUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $$58.86 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

