Elitium Reaches Market Cap of $151.97 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $151.97 million and $306,695.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00013386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

