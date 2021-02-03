Elrond ERD (ERD) Market Capitalization Hits $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

