Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 21,502 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.38% of Green Dot worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $255,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,739 shares of company stock worth $46,605,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

