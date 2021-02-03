Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $760.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.