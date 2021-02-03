Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 40,822 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $885,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

