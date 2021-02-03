Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 66,858 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.78% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,109 shares of company stock valued at $24,645,956 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

DRNA stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

