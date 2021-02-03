Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,959 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cardiff Oncology worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $292,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CRDF opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

