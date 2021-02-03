Emerald Advisers LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vicor worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vicor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,933,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $3,468,791 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

VICR opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $103.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

