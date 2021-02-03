Emerald Advisers LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,757 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.63% of FARO Technologies worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FARO opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

