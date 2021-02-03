Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crown by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

