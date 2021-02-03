Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Get Certara alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.