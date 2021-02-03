Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 589,441 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 64,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.