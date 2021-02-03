Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $4 Million Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of HYFM opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

