Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 438,605 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 333.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,605 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.72% of Repay worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repay by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Repay by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $118,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

