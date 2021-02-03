Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. 27,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

