Emerson Electric Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years.

EMR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

