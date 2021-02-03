Emerson Electric Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years.
EMR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78.
In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
