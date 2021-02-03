Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. 88,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.