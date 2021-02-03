EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EML Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS EMCHF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

