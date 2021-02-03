Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.36. Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 16,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$59.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51.

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.60 million during the quarter.

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company operates through three segments: Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts & Service, and Corporate & Other. The company designs and manufactures complex ride systems, and custom machinery and equipment; and supplies premium entertainment attractions.

