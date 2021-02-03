Empty Set Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $121.49 million and $471,489.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00140431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00065928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00239904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,930,348 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

