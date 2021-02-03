ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENGGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.