Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,234,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,775,000 after buying an additional 230,246 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

