Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

