Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $14.88 million and $19.71 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00305948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003051 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.59 or 0.01644509 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.