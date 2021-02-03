Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $205,736.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.60 or 0.00943516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.08 or 0.04642636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,511,696 coins and its circulating supply is 155,761,688 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

Enecuum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

