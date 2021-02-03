Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 9,748 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,302.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,315.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 199,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

