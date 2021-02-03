Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer in a report released on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.