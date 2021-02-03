Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 231,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,107. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

