EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

ENLC opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

