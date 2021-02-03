Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $14.57. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 20,133 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

