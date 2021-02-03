Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $192.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

