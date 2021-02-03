Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.
Shares of ENTG opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.
In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Entegris by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Entegris by 66.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
