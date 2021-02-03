Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Entegris by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Entegris by 66.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

