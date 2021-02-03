Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EPD opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

