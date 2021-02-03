Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVSP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Environmental Service Professionals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Service Professionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Service Professionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.