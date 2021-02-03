EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.07. 31,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 71,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EnWave from $1.20 to $1.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get EnWave alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.