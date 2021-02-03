Enzyme Price Hits $39.49 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $58.33 million and $7.25 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.49 or 0.00108076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

Enzyme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.