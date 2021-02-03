EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches One Day Volume of $51,881.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002651 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.62 million and $51,881.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00240609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039019 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

