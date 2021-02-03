Eq LLC Invests $10.17 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.