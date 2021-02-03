EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Shares Up 57.7%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)’s share price shot up 57.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

