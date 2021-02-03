Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 523,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 744,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £64.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.04.

In other news, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Also, insider Sian Herbert acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,230 ($13,365.56).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

