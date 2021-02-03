Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,936 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,730 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,285,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

