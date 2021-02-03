Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

