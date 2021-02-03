Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

LNG stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

