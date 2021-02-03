Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Dynamics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $12.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

GD stock opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

