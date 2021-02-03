Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the information services provider will earn $11.88 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $60.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $74.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $88.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,949.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,644.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

