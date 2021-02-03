Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNCE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

