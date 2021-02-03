Eterbase Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

