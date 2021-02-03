Ether Zero Market Capitalization Tops $213,730.73 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $213,730.73 and approximately $49,219.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.28 or 0.04415475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021048 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,573,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,543,881 tokens. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

