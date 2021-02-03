EtherGem Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $336,996.34 and approximately $29,636.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

